Opportunity International Edufinance announces 2022 Eduquality Award winners

The purpose of the awards program is to identify a centre of excellence among Opportunity EduFinance partner schools. Winning schools were evaluated based on their ability to implement their school development plan, and creatively use limited resources to maximize the impact of their learning environments.

Pulse Ghana

The award committee looked for approaches that both engaged and benefited the school community, students, and families. Award winners receive a cash prize and wall plaque for their school, which is being presented during their respective awards ceremonies in November and December 2022.

2022 WINNERS

Pulse Ghana

“We are thrilled to acknowledge the hard work of these schools on their journey to improving the conditions for learning. The awards are also a reflection of the support provided by Opportunity Education Specialists to the schools,” responded Renée McAlpin, Global EduQuality Director for Opportunity EduFinance.

Pulse Ghana

ABOUT OPPORTUNITY INTERNATIONAL EDUFINANCE

Opportunity EduFinance, with headquarters in London, United Kingdom, partners with financial institutions around the world to help them develop, launch, and manage sustainable education lending portfolios.

EduFinance’s technical assistance services enable financial institutions to launch or improve their education lending activities, focusing on the development of two flagship education lending products: School Improvement Loans and School Fee Loans.

Pulse Ghana

EduFinance currently has more than 130 financial institution partners in 30 countries, through which more than 14,900 schools and 66,000 parents are currently borrowing, benefiting an estimated 10.7 million children globally.