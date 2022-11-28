RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Opportunity International Edufinance announces 2022 Eduquality Award winners

For first time since the Covid-19 pandemic forced schools to close, Opportunity International EduFinance is recognizing schools within the EduQuality programme that have demonstrated the most significant innovation and determination to improve the quality of education for their students.

The Global EduQuality Awards programme seeks to acknowledge the schools most dedicated to the advancement of high-quality education. Schools are identified in any context, regardless of location, resources available, or size of the school. The awards, instead, seeks to identify the most active, innovative, and committed schools in creating positive change in the quality of education provided at their school.

The purpose of the awards program is to identify a centre of excellence among Opportunity EduFinance partner schools. Winning schools were evaluated based on their ability to implement their school development plan, and creatively use limited resources to maximize the impact of their learning environments.

The award committee looked for approaches that both engaged and benefited the school community, students, and families. Award winners receive a cash prize and wall plaque for their school, which is being presented during their respective awards ceremonies in November and December 2022.

2022 WINNERS

“We are thrilled to acknowledge the hard work of these schools on their journey to improving the conditions for learning. The awards are also a reflection of the support provided by Opportunity Education Specialists to the schools,” responded Renée McAlpin, Global EduQuality Director for Opportunity EduFinance.

ABOUT OPPORTUNITY INTERNATIONAL EDUFINANCE

Opportunity EduFinance, with headquarters in London, United Kingdom, partners with financial institutions around the world to help them develop, launch, and manage sustainable education lending portfolios.

EduFinance’s technical assistance services enable financial institutions to launch or improve their education lending activities, focusing on the development of two flagship education lending products: School Improvement Loans and School Fee Loans.

EduFinance currently has more than 130 financial institution partners in 30 countries, through which more than 14,900 schools and 66,000 parents are currently borrowing, benefiting an estimated 10.7 million children globally.

#FeaturedBy: Opportunity International

