Yango rewards best drivers of 2022

They are: Allotey Bentil who has been working with Yangosince 2021; Prince Appiah and Kingsley Daidu who both joined the app in 2019. They completed 6,035, 5,434 and 4,955 rides respectively.

Each winner received a hamper and branded Yango souvenirs.

According to the company, the contest sought to appreciate both old-timers and new partner drivers for their loyalty to the Yangobrand.

“This is an initiative to celebrate loyalty, hardwork and drivers’ compliance to the accepted standards of the Yango brand which seeks to offer safe and convenient transport experience to its cherished riders,” the company said.

Prince Appiah, one of the winners, expressed gratitude to company for rewarding drivers who have been loyal to the brand over the years.

He said Yango service has been his source of livelihood and encouraged other drivers to register on the app.

“I’m very happy to have been one of the winners.

Yango is good. I make some income daily and also get my bonus at the end of the weeks,” he added.