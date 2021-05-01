RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

MTN increases calls and data charges from today

Authors:

Evans Annang

Telecommunications giants, MTN Ghana will from today, May 1 increase its call and data charges.

MTN
___8115029___2018___3___14___15___1429296589-49-mtn-ghana ece-auto-gen

This, according to the company, stems from the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.

Recommended articles

Government introduced the increased tax as part of measures to plough back revenue losses as a result of COVID-19.

“Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) wishes to inform you that following the introduction of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, which has resulted in a 1% increase in the National Health Insurance Levy, talk time and data charges have been adjusted to reflect the tax change.

READ THIER STATEMENT BELOW

MTN statement
MTN statement Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex