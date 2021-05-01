MTN increases calls and data charges from today

This, according to the company, stems from the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.
Telecommunications giants, MTN Ghana will from today, May 1 increase its call and data charges.
Government introduced the increased tax as part of measures to plough back revenue losses as a result of COVID-19.
“Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) wishes to inform you that following the introduction of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, which has resulted in a 1% increase in the National Health Insurance Levy, talk time and data charges have been adjusted to reflect the tax change.
