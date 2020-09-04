Digital sector in focus: Best Digital Insurer

Pulse Pick: Enterprise Group

This episode of #PulseDigitalPicks puts the spotlight on adapting to digital strategies for the best insurance service delivery possible.

The Enterprise Group has a rich and interesting history. 12 years ago on November 24, 2008, the Group was incorporated. Before then, 33 years ahead of Ghana’s independence, the original entity was Enterprise Insurance Company which was established in 1924 and is the oldest insurance company in the country.

With a mission to provide for all who contact them, Enterprise Group has over the years demonstrated they are best at what they do and have led the way. As an insurance company, trust and reliability are values the Group holds in high esteem. These are complemented by professionalism, friendliness and excellence which permeates everything they do.

Enterprise Group strives for their pedigree to be recognized, their strength respected, their expertise valued and their solutions sought by all.

Enterprise Group is the leading provider of financial services in Ghana with an annual turnover of approximately GHc132m and a total asset base of over GHc220m. Its subsidiaries - Enterprise Insurance, Enterprise Life, Enterprise Trustees are each market leaders in the insurance, life and pensions industry respectively. Enterprise Properties is the real estate subsidiary of the Group, offering the full spectrum of property related services including retail, leasing and consulting real estate services, facilities management and property management. Enterprise Funerals Services Limited, trading under the name Transitions although the newest member of the Enterprise family is making huge waves in the funeral services industry. With their team of internationally trained staff, they provide a bouquet of funeral products and solutions with a degree of empathy and professionalism which can only be described as legendary.

Board of Directors of the company include Trevor Trefgarne who is the Chairman, Keli Gadzekpo who is the Group Chief Executive Officer, Martin Esson Benjamin, George Otoo, Dr Angela Ofori-Atta, Daniel Larbi-Tieku, C.C. Bruce Jr. and Fiifi Kwakye.

The Company is also big on corporate social investment (commonly referred to as corporate social responsibility). At the onset of the recent COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, the Group was the first to offer corporate assistance to help stop the spread. Enterprise Group donated GHS100,000 to Nugochi Memorial Institute and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, to be used in the purchase of testing equipment and consumables to help manage the virus. Also GHS20,000,000 worth of life insurance cover has been made available for all frontline staff of Ghana Health Service involved in the fight against the menace.

Why Enterprise Insurance stands out in the digital arena

The Enterprise Advantage App is the only mobile app here in Ghana that offers a one-stop-shop solution for insurance, pensions, funeral services and facilities management. From direct purchasing of our retail products, claim processes through enquiries, the Enterprise Advantage Mobile App seeks to give all existing and prospective clients convenience, ease of transaction and a digital experience with a human touch.

Key features of the mobile App, beyond, product sales, are:

Enterprise AI Powered chatbot called Baaba or Babs. This Chatbot engages clients and offer them the solutions they need

Uberized Agents. This means that, all you need to do is request for an Enterprise Agent, and the closest one will reach out to you

Roadside Assistance. This is a feature Clients can resort to when their cars break down on the road. You only launch it and the closest Mechanic will reach out to you.

Then there is a Resource center where you can find news, traffic movement, sports updates, among others.

The Enterprise Advantage App also has a browser-based version accessible through my.enterprisegroup.net.gh for those who will want to transact over a computer.

With so much to do on the Advantage App, it is a must to download it, even if you are not a client of Enterprise.

Beyond the Mobile App, Enterprise also has various USSD Codes through which their clients can reach out to them or transaction business with them.

Life *714*555#

Insurance *714*556#

Pensions *714*333#

Conclusion

Our well placed sources tell us that the Enterprise success story in digitization has actually only just begun. Readers should stay tuned for more developments, your trusted Pulse will be reporting from the front row.