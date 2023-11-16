Pulse Ghana forges media alliance with Africa Media Ad Sales Summit 2023

AfriMass, renowned for bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators in the media and advertising sectors, is set to take place at the Accra Digital Centre from 22-23 November 2023. The summit serves as a nexus for discussions on emerging trends, best practices, and strategies that drive success in the ever-evolving media landscape in Africa, with a core focus on media advertising sustainability (revenue generation and monetization strategies).

Why Pulse Ghana and AfriMass partnership?

Pulse Ghana's decision to join forces with AfriMass underscores its commitment to providing its audience with unparalleled insights and staying at the forefront of industry trends.

As a media partner, Pulse Ghana will play a pivotal role in amplifying the summit's message and facilitating the exchange of valuable information among its extensive readership.

The partnership aligns seamlessly with Pulse Ghana's mission to deliver engaging and informative content, making it the go-to source for news, trends, and developments in the media and advertising sectors. Through collaborative initiatives with AfriMass, Pulse Ghana aims to elevate the discourse surrounding the challenges and opportunities that shape the industry.

Key Aspects of the Partnership will includes Extensive Coverage on social media, Pulse Ghana will provide extensive coverage of AfriMass, ensuring that its audience stays informed about the latest trends, discussions, and breakthroughs emerging from the summit.

Exclusive Content: Readers can anticipate exclusive interviews, features, and behind-the-scenes glimpses, offering a unique perspective on the summit's proceedings and insights from industry leaders.

Engagement Opportunities: Pulse Ghana will actively engage its audience through various platforms, encouraging participation, feedback, and dialogue surrounding the themes explored at AfriMass.

Eli Daniel-Wilson, Director of Sales and Strategy at Pulse Ghana said "we are excited about our partnership with AfriMass, a summit that shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the advancement of the media and advertising industry. Together, we aim to create a unique space for our audience to delve into the most pressing issues and exciting opportunities in the field."

On the part of AfriMass Network Raymond Smith, the host of AfriMass 5.0 said "we are delighted to welcome Pulse Ghana as our media partner for AfriMass 2023. Pulse Ghana's influence and dedication to delivering high-quality content make them an ideal collaborator. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of media and advertising in Africa."

As part of our 5th Anniversary celebration, AfriMass 5.0 will be showcasing 5 CEO leadership perspectives that will lead the agenda of innovation, growth, and profitability in the media advertising industry.

Each CEO will bring their unique insights and experiences to the table, offering valuable perspectives on how to thrive in an ever-changing business landscape. The discussions will focus on strategies for revenue generation, fostering innovation, and driving profitability, even in the face of disruptions and challenges in the dynamic world of advertising business in Africa.

As Pulse Ghana embarks on this exciting partnership with AfriMass, readers can anticipate a wealth of informative content that not only reflects the summit's discussions but also deepens the understanding of the pivotal role media plays in driving innovation and progress.

Stay tuned to Pulse Ghana for comprehensive coverage of AfriMass 2023, where the future of media and advertising will be explored, dissected, and celebrated.

For more information and to register for AfriMass 2023, please visit afrimassnetwork.com or dial *380*70# or contact 0243024552 for more details.

