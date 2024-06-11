ADVERTISEMENT
Shattering the glass ceiling: Ghanaian women entrepreneurs leading the charge

Gideon Nicholas Day

Ghana's entrepreneurial landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with women at the forefront of this revolution. In a society where gender roles have traditionally been rigid, these women are not only building successful businesses but also inspiring a new generation to dream bigger and achieve more.

Their journeys are marked by perseverance, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to break down barriers that have long hindered women's progress in the business world.

These trailblazing women are redefining success by turning challenges into opportunities, all while making significant contributions to their communities and beyond. Whether it's in technology, social entrepreneurship, agriculture, finance, or education, they are leading by example and paving the way for future generations of female entrepreneurs.

Let's delve into the stories of seven such phenomenal women who are making waves in their respective fields

Farida Bedwei, co-founder and CTO of Logiciel is a pioneer in Ghana's tech space. Logiciel provides innovative software solutions, but Bedwei's impact extends beyond the company. She advocates for more women in STEM fields, mentoring young girls and breaking stereotypes. Her story inspires aspiring female coders and innovators.

Emi-Beth Aku Quantson, founder of Kawa Moka, is a social entrepreneur with a mission. Her coffee shops are platforms for social change, empowering women through training and employment. Despite battling societal biases, Quantson’s dedication to empowering others brewed a thriving social enterprise.

Ruth Wewura Guribie, founder of Sava Shea, identified a market gap in chemical-laden skincare products. She turned to Ghana's natural bounty, creating organic shea butter products. Sava Shea provides sustainable income for rural women, highlighting the importance of local resources and community empowerment.

Abena Amoah, founder of Baobab Advisors, is a force in the financial sector. Her company empowers businesses through strategic financial consulting. Amidst challenges in male-dominated fields, Amoah's success is a beacon for women in finance. As Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, she shapes the future of Ghana’s financial landscape.

Maame Ekua Adupong, founder and CEO of Meannan Foods, champions innovation in agriculture. Meannan Foods processes and packages indigenous Ghanaian foods, making them accessible to a wider market. Employing many, she advocates for women's economic empowerment and has been recognized in various media for her contributions to agro-business.

Known as "BoysDocta," Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo is the founder of Junior Shapers Africa, providing mentorship for boys to become responsible leaders. Her social enterprise ensures a well-rounded future generation. Marfo also founded Salon Cuties and Ghana Mompreneurs Club, supporting business and motherhood.

Caroline Pomeyie, founder and CEO of Oceans Mall Company Limited, is a trailblazer in the agritech sector. Her innovative business leverages technology to transform Ghana's fisheries supply chain, ensuring better outcomes for fishers and consumers alike.

These remarkable women are redefining success in Ghana's entrepreneurial landscape, inspiring countless others to follow in their footsteps. Their stories of resilience, innovation, and empowerment pave the way for a more inclusive future.

