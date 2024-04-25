SML's commitment to transparency shines through amidst audit

However, SML has rejected the claims, insisting that it fully discharged its obligations as stipulated in the Transaction Audit Service Agreement.

In a statement, SML emphasized its full compliance with the terms that led to the subsequent recommendation and awarding of the downstream petroleum audit contract.

The company noted that the Transaction Audit contract includes provisions for monitoring and evaluation services, as well as a value-for-money assessment, both of which were diligently adhered to by the GRA and SML.

SML also rejected KPMG's observation that ICUMS has inbuilt capabilities for External Price Verification, stating that it is an independent assurance audit firm contracted to audit ICUMS and assess the customs at CTSB on classification and valuation.

The company noted that ICUMS cannot audit its operations, and SML's services provide extra oversight when it comes to classification and valuation.

Despite SML's defense, President Akufo-Addo has endorsed KPMG's recommendation to discontinue the upstream petroleum and minerals audit services previously provided to the GRA by SML.

The audit report and the president's endorsement of KPMG's recommendation come at a time when the government is under pressure to improve revenue collection and reduce corruption in the public sector.

SML's commitment to transparency and compliance in its contract with the GRA is a positive step towards achieving these goals.

