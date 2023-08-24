Spotify users in Ghana to feel the pinch of new tax measures

The news of Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, being brought under the tax umbrella was met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians who have been inundated with various taxes and levies in recent years.

Critics argue that these additional tax measures are putting increased pressure on the citizens' already stretched finances. The taxation of digital services, including Spotify, represents a broader effort by the government to expand its revenue sources.

Michael Otu Danquah, while confirming the taxation of Spotify, emphasized the importance of regulating the digital economy.

He stated in an interview on Hitz FM in Accra on Thursday, "I can gladly confirm that users of the music streaming platform, Spotify, will be taxed."

This move is part of an effort to ensure that businesses operating in the digital space contribute their fair share to the nation's development.

Ghana has been striving to modernize its tax system to keep pace with the evolving digital economy, where many transactions now occur online. This shift has brought digital platforms, such as music streaming services and e-commerce sites, into the tax net.

Despite the government's intentions to broaden its revenue base and improve the country's fiscal health, many Ghanaians are concerned about the cumulative effect of these tax measures.

The taxation of Spotify, in particular, has sparked discussions about the broader implications for the digital services sector and its impact on consumers.

