TECNO announces global launch of CAMON 19 Series, with outstanding night-time photography

TECNO, one of the top mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide has globally launched its most anticipated CAMON 19 series on 14th June 2022 at Rockefeller Center in New York with Stonebwoy attending this notable event.

The Global launch showcased how TECNO CAMON 19 series has bridged the challenges associated with photography in nighttime and low-light conditions with its improved 64MP bright night portrait photography technology and the slimmest 0.98mm bezel yet.

According to the General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo; “The TECNO CAMON 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience. We’re very proud to introduce the TECNO CAMON 19 series that continues to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.”

TECNO announces global launch of CAMON 19 Series.
In a short speech by Stonebwoy, the new TECNO CAMON 19 series will help Ghanaians deliver new levels of creative and quality content, simplifying shooting and editing with several new features designed to elevate camera experiences.

For video enthusiasts, this industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW lens co-developed with Samsung, the CAMON 19 Pro’s super night camera sets new standards for accurately capturing bright, clear images and portraits in less-than-optimal lighting situations.

TECNO, being the most popular brand with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio on the Ghanaian market, is wasting no time to bring the most anticipated smartphone, CAMON 19 series to Ghana. The new model is set to launch in Ghana on 18th June 2022 with Stonebwoy to highlight this grand event.

#FeaturedBy: TECNO Ghana

