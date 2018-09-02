Pulse.com.gh logo
Bawumia likens double track system to multiple church service


SHS Bawumia likens double track system to multiple church service

  Published: , Refreshed:
play

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has explained that the introduction of the double track admission system is just like multiple church service.

Describing the policy as "innovative," the vice president said it will give room for more students to be admitted into Senior High Schools.

READ MORE: Double track SHS is the new multiple church service – Minister

He was addressing the chiefs and people at this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye celebrated by the people of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

“The churches have thought us that if you have one church building and you have many churchgoers you can have one service at 7:00 am and the second service at 9:00 am and they will all still get the word of the lord, he said.

He added: "So we are using an innovative means to bring in the double track system."

The double track system was introduced as a result of congestion in many of the Senior High Schools.

The policy has been attacked by some educationists and the opposition National Democratic Congress.

READ MORE: Ex-finance minister of Nigeria commends Akufo-Addo for double track system

However, the government has defended the policy, saying it is the best solution for the current overcrowding in the schools.

