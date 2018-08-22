Double track SHS is the new multiple church service – Minister

news

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has said that the double track system for Free SHS, will not affect the quality of teaching and learning in Senior High Schools.

He likened the double track system to the rotational sessions in some Churches and added that it has not affected the quality of worshiping God over the years.

He further explained that churches that organise first, second and third services are in effect practicing the double track system because the facilities at those Churches cannot accommodate the huge number of congregants.

After President Akufo-Addo announced that the government will start the double track system, many people criticised this decision.

According to the critics, they believe the decision has not been well thought through. Many described it as a knee-jerk reaction to the infrastructure challenges facing the Free SHS.

A former Director of the Ghana Education Service, Charles Aheto Tsegah, argued that this may promote truancy.

However, Mr. Osei Mensah said if people are not talking against the different services held in church they should not criticise the double track system.

“We have some of the Christian churches and because the church cannot take the number of people in the church, they have first service, second service third service, fourth service. Do they receive lower quality preaching or teaching?”

“If you are a Christian and you are talking against the second service, then why do you go to the second service? Why do you go there at all? It is not going to reduce the quality. It is going to solve a problem for almost everybody who qualifies to go to senior high school to go to Senior High School free of charge,” he added.

The government has selected 400 out of the 696 public SHSs to operate the double track system.

The new programme creates a calendar of two semesters in a year for the SHS 1 class, containing 81 days per each semester and 41 days of vacation for a sandwich class.

Over 8,000 teachers are being recruited to handle the sandwich classes, so teachers are not deprived of their holidays.

Under the new system, teaching hours are increased from six hours per day to eight hours per day.