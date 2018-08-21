Pulse.com.gh logo
New female doctor sweeps 15 awards, 2 other ladies win 5 awards


Girl Power New female doctor sweeps 15 awards, 2 other ladies win 5 awards

Dr. Lotachi Ugwunwa Onyemenam won 15 awards, Dr Amanda Naa Atwei Bruce Adjei took one award while Dr Akorfa Ama Wotordzo had 4 awards.

  • Published:
play

It was an all-girls situation at the 2018 graduation of final year students of the University of Cape Coast Medical School.

A graduating female medical student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), School of Medical Sciences (SMS), Dr. Lotachi Ugwunwa Onyemenam won 15 awards out of the 20.

As she was called to receive her awards, she was given a standing ovation from the Chancellor of UCC, Sir Sam Essuon Jonah, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, the Director General of the Ghana health Service Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare as well as her colleagues.

In all she received about 6000 Cedis cash prize, citations and plaques for her achievement.

She told Cape Coast-based ATL FM that she is humbled by the honour and will strive to do better wherever she finds herself.

“It has been God from day one. As a Nigerian, chalking this success means a lot of hard work has been put into this”.

“All I can say is that I am grateful to God, but people should watch this space, as there is more to come, maybe not in the health profession but other areas,” Dr Onyemenam added.

All awards at this year’s graduation ceremony were received by only ladies.

Dr Amanda Naa Atwei Bruce Adjei took one award while Dr Akorfa Ama Wotordzo had 4 awards. They were all presented with a cash prize and a citation.

Below is the list of awards Dr Onyemenam received

1. Best Student in Anatomy

2. Best students in Medical Biochemistry

3. Best Graduating student in physiology

4. Best Medical Informatics Student

5. Best Student in Microbiology

6. Best Student in Community-Based Experience and Service

7. Best Student in Chemical Pathology

8. Best Student in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

9. Overall best student in surgery

10. Best Student in Molecular Medicine

11. Best Graduating Student in Pharmacology

12. Best Graduating Clinical Student

13. Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student

14. The Ghana Medical Association Prize for Best Student in MB ChB

15. Vice Chancellor’s Prize for Best Overall Performance.

