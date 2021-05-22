RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Antoa can't travel to USA; social media divided on Kumerican cursing Twene Jonas

Selorm Tali

Twene Jonas has been cursed by a man believed to be an Asante over concerns the social media commentator insulted Asantehene.

Twene Jonas
Twene Jonas

Jonas whilst descending on Ghanaian chiefs and leaders in his latest rant about Galamsey destroying water bodies said "even the Asantehene said if you are a chief and give people land to illegally mine in return of goat then it's over to you," he said.

He continued that " Ghana everyone is a thief, they don't speak the truth, including the Asnatehene. He couldn't speak the truth but if you watch, he has been listening to me now," hence, he has to speak the truth now.

The video above of Jonas' comment has since gone viral, therefore, attracting the curse from the gentleman who cracked eggs and poured libation over it to invoke 'antoa' to go after Twene Jonas.

However, social media has been divided over the curse, saying that the 'antoa' won't get to him because 'antoa' can't travel outside Ghana.

A twitter user, @sinned_ said "antoa no dey reach America o" and another @opresii added that "someone says if Antoa could even travel to the US to work on Twene Jonas Eno go Come back to Ghana".

See more reactions in the tweets below.

