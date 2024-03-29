Businessman allegedly linked to AKA's murder case by police

The documents reveal that a company owned by Mr. Gcaba transferred over 800,000 rands to one of the suspects, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, just a day after the tragic incident.

Prosecutors have presented phone records showing a call between Gwabeni and Mr. Gcaba before the transfer of funds. However, Mr. Gcaba has yet to respond to these allegations.

According to the prosecution, the money transferred by Mr. Gcaba's company was allegedly divided among the seven suspects involved in the shooting incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gwabeni, one of the suspects, claims that he received the funds for consulting services provided to the company. However, prosecutors argue that there is insufficient evidence to support this claim.

The Gcaba family, known for their significant business presence in South Africa, including a prominent taxi empire, has not publicly commented on the allegations.