10 Ghanaian love songs that will fill your heart with love this valentine

Here are 10 Ghanaian love songs that are perfect for adding a touch of romance to your Valentine's Day playlist.

"Odo" by KiDi

KiDi, known for his silky vocals, delivers a heartwarming performance in "Odo". The song's catchy beat and loving lyrics make it a must-add to your romantic playlist. It's a tune that celebrates love in its purest form, perfect for those moments when you want to remind your partner just how much they mean to you.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Adiepena" by KiDi

Another gem by KiDi, "Adiepena" is a beautiful serenade that talks about the depths of love and affection. Its melodious tune and KiDi’s enchanting voice will surely make your heart flutter, making it an ideal background score for a romantic dinner.

"Angela" by Kuami Eugene

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuami Eugene's "Angela" is a love anthem that has captured the hearts of many. Its lyrics, expressing unwavering love and devotion, combined with a catchy melody, will have you and your loved one swaying to the rhythm.

"Saara" by Sarkodie ft. Efya

"Saara" is a collaboration between rap titan Sarkodie and vocal powerhouse Efya. This song blends rap and soulful singing, creating a unique sound that celebrates enduring love despite imperfections.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Makoma" by Adina Thembi

Adina's "Makoma" is a soul-stirring track that showcases her powerful vocals. The song's heartfelt lyrics about undying love and commitment make it a perfect addition to your Valentine's playlist.

"Me Ne Woa" by Manifest ft. King Promise

Manifest and King Promise come together on "Me Ne Woa" to create a reflective and deeply touching love song. Its thoughtful lyrics and smooth delivery are perfect for those quiet, intimate moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Can't Let You Go" by Sarkodie ft. King Promise

"Can't Let You Go" by Sarkodie featuring King Promise is a declaration of love and commitment. The song combines Sarkodie's lyrical prowess with King Promise's melodious hooks, creating a perfect blend for lovers.

"Hye Me Bo" by Akwaboah

ADVERTISEMENT

Akwaboah's "Hye Me Bo" is a classic love ballad that talks about promise and dedication. Its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics are bound to make your Valentine's Day special.

"Sugarcane" by Camidoh

Camidoh's hit "Sugarcane" captures the sweet and irresistible nature of love. Its infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics make it an instant favorite for lovers looking to add some groove to their Valentine's Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sweetie Pie" by Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata's "Sweetie Pie" is a delightful tune that celebrates love with its charming lyrics and melodious beat. It's a song that encapsulates the joy and sweetness of being in love, making it a perfect addition to your playlist for the occasion.

This Valentine's Day, let these Ghanaian love songs carry you and your partner through a journey of love, reflection, and celebration.