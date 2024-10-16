5 interesting facts about Salifu Amoako, father of 16-year behind gory accident

The crash tragically led to the deaths of two passengers, both young girls, estimated to be around 11 and 12 years old.

They were burned beyond recognition. Erald survived the incident but sustained serious injuries.

The accident, which took place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, has sparked outrage after CCTV footage showed Erald allegedly speeding just before the collision.

The Ghana Police Service released a statement on October 15, 2024, confirming that Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, had been arrested in connection with the incident.

"The Ghana Police Service has today, 15th October 2024, arrested suspects Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, parents of the suspect driver involved in the fatal accident that claimed two lives at East Legon," read the statement.

Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident Pulse Ghana

The police have assured the public of a thorough investigation and extended their condolences to the families affected.

While Bishop Salifu Amoako is well-known for his prophecies and church leadership, many Ghanaians are unaware of his early life.

Here are some intriguing facts about him:

1. Raised in a Muslim Family: Born in Kumasi in 1966, Bishop Amoako was raised in a modest Muslim household. His family’s financial situation prevented him from starting school at the usual age, and when he eventually began school, he was much older than his classmates.

2. School Dropout: Struggling with bullying due to his age difference in school, he eventually left, later turning to smoking, drinking, and even robbery far removed from the life he would eventually lead.

Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding Pulse Ghana

3. Conflict with Evangelist Akwesi Amoako: During his youth, Salifu and his friends disrupted a crusade by Evangelist Akwesi Amoako by throwing stones. After two of his friends passed away within three months, Salifu took the evangelist's warning to heart, repented, and embraced Christianity.

4. Mentorship with Evangelist Amoako: After his conversion, he joined the Assemblies of God Church but found better alignment with Evangelist Akwesi Amoako’s Resurrection Power Evangelistic Ministry. He became devoted, performing household chores for the evangelist, who eventually invited him to live together as mentor and mentee.

Pastor Salifu Amoako Pulse Ghana

5. Changed His Last Name: Originally named Elisha Alhassan, he adopted “Amoako” after the evangelist who prophesied that his anointing would transfer to Salifu. This prophecy deeply influenced Salifu, and after Evangelist Amoako’s passing, Salifu became devoted to a life of evangelism.