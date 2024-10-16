ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

5 interesting facts about Salifu Amoako, father of 16-year behind gory accident

Dorcas Agambila

The founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Salifu Amoako, and his family particularly his son, Erald Amoako have been in the news recently following a serious car accident.

Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International
Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International

Reports indicate that Erald, reportedly just 16 years old, was driving a Jaguar when it collided with another vehicle, an Acura, which burst into flames.

Recommended articles

The crash tragically led to the deaths of two passengers, both young girls, estimated to be around 11 and 12 years old.

They were burned beyond recognition. Erald survived the incident but sustained serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident, which took place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, has sparked outrage after CCTV footage showed Erald allegedly speeding just before the collision.

The Ghana Police Service released a statement on October 15, 2024, confirming that Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, had been arrested in connection with the incident.

"The Ghana Police Service has today, 15th October 2024, arrested suspects Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, parents of the suspect driver involved in the fatal accident that claimed two lives at East Legon," read the statement.

Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident
Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The police have assured the public of a thorough investigation and extended their condolences to the families affected.

While Bishop Salifu Amoako is well-known for his prophecies and church leadership, many Ghanaians are unaware of his early life.

1. Raised in a Muslim Family: Born in Kumasi in 1966, Bishop Amoako was raised in a modest Muslim household. His family’s financial situation prevented him from starting school at the usual age, and when he eventually began school, he was much older than his classmates.

2. School Dropout: Struggling with bullying due to his age difference in school, he eventually left, later turning to smoking, drinking, and even robbery far removed from the life he would eventually lead.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding
Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding Pulse Ghana

3. Conflict with Evangelist Akwesi Amoako: During his youth, Salifu and his friends disrupted a crusade by Evangelist Akwesi Amoako by throwing stones. After two of his friends passed away within three months, Salifu took the evangelist's warning to heart, repented, and embraced Christianity.

4. Mentorship with Evangelist Amoako: After his conversion, he joined the Assemblies of God Church but found better alignment with Evangelist Akwesi Amoako’s Resurrection Power Evangelistic Ministry. He became devoted, performing household chores for the evangelist, who eventually invited him to live together as mentor and mentee.

Pastor Salifu Amoako
Pastor Salifu Amoako Pastor Salifu Amoako Pulse Ghana

5. Changed His Last Name: Originally named Elisha Alhassan, he adopted “Amoako” after the evangelist who prophesied that his anointing would transfer to Salifu. This prophecy deeply influenced Salifu, and after Evangelist Amoako’s passing, Salifu became devoted to a life of evangelism.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Romeo

Ban election prophecies - Nana Romeo urges IGP Dampare (VIDEO)

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko [instagram/Reginadaniels]

I wish we could celebrate you every day - Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels' birthday

Shatta Wale and Pope Skinny

Pope Skinny reflects on Shatta Wale’s influence and their fallen friendship

Nana Aba Anamoah

Bawumia’s solution to galamsey is the most practical one I’ve heard – Nana Aba