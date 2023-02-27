8 popular Ghanaian “Showbiz” personalities combining politics with their craft

Perhaps, it is because their celebrity status puts them a step ahead of potential competitors, with ‘fame’ being the catalyst.

Also, the drive for an increased youth participation in governance in recent times has turned the political culture into a vibrant one, thereby making it attractive for some celebrities to participate.

This involvement of the youth in politics was not the same in the past, as politics was largely dominated by full-time politicians, businessmen, or ex-military generals.

However, it is interesting to note that a number of celebrities are contesting the upcoming parliament elections to represent their constituency in Parliament in 2024.

Seeking a total overhaul, these individuals are not only pushing for a change in their various constituencies, but also a change in the seat of the presidency.

With new faces joining in the race for a seat in Parliament in 2024 a lot of other entertainers have been in the system for quite a while now.

Below is a list of both the new and old faces contesting in the upcoming elections:

Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu

Music and media entrepreneur, Abdullai Abu Sadiq (Baba Sadiq) a fresh face in the polictics industry has officially announced his bid to contest the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary primaries. He will be running for the position at the Okaikoi Central Constituency.

Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah

Real Estate mogul cum socialite, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, another fresh face is also eyeing the Keta seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

The Keta Constituency seat is currently occupied by Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey.

John Dumelo

Celebrated Ghanaian actor, farmer, and politician, John Dumelo who happens to be an old face in the politics arena will be another candidate to watch in the impending parliamentary primaries for the opposition NDC.

The actor created a lot of buzz in the 2020 elections by contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat. He however lost to the incumbent Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Dumelo, a first-timer, however, gave his opponent a run for her money. Dumelo had ealier set his sights on the yet-to-be-created Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) constituency in the OTI region.

But the latest development Mr. Dumelo has decided to stick to the Ayawaso West Wuogon where he will go head-to-head with another actor Fred Nuamah who has already thrown his heart into the race

Fred Nuamah

The actor and C.E.O of Ghana Movie Awards happens to be another fresh face has also announced his bid to contest in the NDC parliamentary primaries.

Nuamah is seeking to contest the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary slot for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Bibi Bright

In 2016, actress Bibi Bright declared her support and affiliation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and actively campaigned for the party to come into power. She is currently the Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Council and ambassador for the Youth Employment Agency.

Kwame Dzokoto

The host of the popular food show, ‘Edziban’, in 2014 was elected the NDC Deputy Propaganda Secretary of the Tarkwa Nsuem constituency in the Western Region. The comedian who was banned from advertising alcoholic beverages was vetted, approved and voted for to lead the governing NDC in the Tarkwa Nsuem Constituency in the 2016 elections. Even though he lost, he is still a member of the NDC and might contest next year

Abla Dzifa Gomashie

Dzifa Gomashie, who is one of Ghana’s talented and experienced actresses, made her acting debut in 1985 with Talents Theatre Company formed by Kofi Portuphy. She did not run for a political office, but President Mahama in 2013 appointed her as the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, a position she still holds.

Fritz Baffuor

Baffour was a journalist, stand-up comedian, and actor. He was also a media consultant to the government of Jerry Rawlings. Even though Baffour was involved with the NDC from its inception, he decided to show his political colors in 2008. He contested for the Ablekuma South seat and won. Subsequently, he was appointed the Minister for information by President John Mills in 2012. Fritz Baffour has indicated that he will not seek re-election in the December polls.