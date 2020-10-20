The actor with his girlfriend held a naming ceremony for their son and the news came as a shock to social media as fans were surprised he fathered a child despite preaching abstinence in the popular series targeted to educate the youth on adolescence sexual reproduction health.

Aaron Adatsi and baby mama Eyram

Photos and videos from the baby christening ceremony surfaced on the internet over the weekend. The actor and his Ghanaian model, Eyram, named their son, Aaron Adatsi Jnr, after him.

Responding the brouhaha his son's birth has sparked on social media, Aaron in his Press Statement, said he had plans to conveniently announce his fatherhood but he has robbed of that opportunity after the naming ceremony photos made it online.

Aaron Adatsi and baby mama Eyram's baby bump photo

The YOLO actor act also subliminally admitted that he has fallen off the standard he was setting for the youth per his YOLO role but adds that he decided to embrace reality and accept responsibility than to be a hypocrite.

According to Aaron, he is more equipped now with experience to continue serving as an unofficial ambassador of Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health whilst he also champions the agenda of youth accepting responsibility when they have to.

Read his statement below.