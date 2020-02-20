A man God identified as Prophet Elisha Prince shared the prophecy with the Okay FM’s drive time host when he appeared on his show. According to Prophet Elisha, he has always been looking forward to meeting the vociferous and influential radio presenter to deliver the prophecy to him.

“I know you have done this job as a journalist for years, those days the way you come and shoutout Ghanaian pastors, I always knew that that one day I’ll meet you and prophesy to you that one day you’ll become a Pastor,” he said and Abeiku Santana laughing out loud replied that “ it is something they have been saying for a long time because, in my childhood days, they use to call me Osofo”.

The man of God is known for delivering prophecies to most celebrities. He once revealed to Vicky Zugah that she has been cursed by a woman she snatched her husband and later claimed to have worked things in the spiritual world to overturn the curse.

Prophet Prince Elisha, MzBel, Nana Tonardo and Efia Schwarzengger

Prophet Elisha also revealed to Afia Schwarzenegger that two friends of hers have been planning to kill her via poison. However, this prophecy stirred a controversy, after MzBel called him out for once contacting her to stage a fake prophecy. The man of God, therefore, seized the opportunity to reply to his critics who said he is fake and only prophesy to celebrities.

Watch the video below.