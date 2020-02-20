According to reports, the young rapper was attacked by masked men who broke into his home for what appears to be like a robbery attack. American stars including Nicki Minaj, Dj Khaled, Kylie Jenner among others have since been mourning the late rapper on social media.

Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo

Efia Odo in paying tribute to Pop Smoke, shared a screenshot of a conversation with the “Dior” rapper, showing that he was planning a trip to Ghana. In the screenshot, a message sent to the rapper reads “ we love you out here” and he replied, “when should I come out there?”.

The person who sent the message advised him to come around December because a lot of events happened during the Christmas which sees a lot of people from the diaspora visiting the country for fun. “He was gonna come in December to Ghana, I really loved this guys music like ODDDD” Efia captioned her post, however, it is unclear who exactly had the conversation with the rapper – see screenshot below.

Screenshot of Efia Odo'd chat with Pop Smoke

Hours before Pop’s murder, he shared gifts he received from people and one of the tags on the gifts showed his home address. This has sparked speculations that his attackers picked the details of him on the tag and latter attacked him.

UPDATE: A new report by TMZ states that Pop’s murder is now being considered as a targeted assassination case because new footage from a surveillance camera shows that the masked men did not take anything from his home after the attack.