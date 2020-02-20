The Ghanaian songstress speaking on Okay during an interview with Abeiku Santana mentioned that the flamboyant wedding of the son of Ghanaian millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, caught her attention because of its opulence but she wouldn’t like to have a wedding like that.

“The photos I saw online of Despite’s son’s wedding was beautiful. I’m someone who does not like such big things so I will not want something as big as their wedding. I will just sign in court,” the “come and see my mother” crooner said.

Kennedy and Tracy whose proposal happened in a plane, held an engagement on Thursday, 13th February 2020, and walked down the aisle on 15th February at the Faith Presbyterian in Accra.

Tracy and Kennedy Asante Osei

The couple and their guest later headed to the Kempinski hotel for a plush wedding dinner which saw the likes KiDi, Dope Nation and Nigeria’s D Banj performing for the guests. Watch highlights from the wedding hashtagged #Kency2020 below.