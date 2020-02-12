The young man who is a son to Ghanaian millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, proposed to his girlfriend, identified as Tracy, on a flight. The lovers were reported to be from a pal’s wedding at Calabar in Nigerian, and midway through the flight, Kennedy pulled the romantic move on his girlfriend.

With the support of the Pilot and cabin crew on board, Kennedy was given the access to the flight’s mic, where he greeted everyone on board and called out his girlfriend, asking her to be his wife. “Hello everybody on this flight … the bible says when a man finds a wife he finds a good thing … at this moment I’d love to ask Tracy to formally grant me the opportunity to make her my wife ” he said.

Shocked Tracy walked out from her passengers' seat and met Kennedy and said yes to him and he placed a ring on her finger with the passengers cheering them on. Kennedy Osei is currently the General Manager of Despite Media, the outfit which owns UTV, Peace FM and its sister stations. Watch how he proposed to his girlfriend in the video below.