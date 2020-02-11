The Ghana’s Most Beautiful beauty queen is married to Dr Kwaku Oteng, a Ghanaian business mogul who owns Angel TV and its sister stations. Observers have been criticing Akua for marrying a married man older than her and she has responded to some of these criticisms.

Speaking on Stacy Amoateng’s ‘Restorations” show, Akua said she has dated younger giys before and none helped her. Detainling why she has no taste for younger men, she said some of them are even thieves.

READ ALSO: Cardi B shows Shatta Wale love on social media

“The point it, I dated young guys but yielded no good result. They were not honest and transparent, and some of them would steal your money from your purse. So, what’s the sense in marrying a young guy while people envy but suffer” she said.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 Queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah

Justifying being Dr Oteng’s 4th wife, she said “I always say that even taxi drivers and other people who are not rich have as many as three, four, five, girlfriends. How much more him [Dr Kwaku Oteng]". Watch an excerpt of the interview below.