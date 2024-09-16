Acting is one of the most disappointing careers – Ama K. Abebrese

“I hear ‘I want to act’ all the time. Being an actor is one of the most disappointing things you can be. It doesn’t matter what part of the world you’re in.

Let’s say that you’ve auditioned for something you think you’ve done so great, and sometimes you can go to your first, second, or third; they can call you back like four times, and by the fourth time you think you’ve started cashing the cheque, knowing you’ve got the role, and then you don’t get it. So, it builds you up and pushes you down.

So, you need to have a level of tough skin because it gets to a point where you start taking it personally,” she said.

The actress went on to say that she has attended far more auditions than the number of films she has featured in since the start of her career. She recounted losing over twenty roles she auditioned for in the past year, despite her experience.

However, she has never given up, acknowledging that while it is often a difficult and painful experience, it is a natural part of the industry. Rather than discouraging her, it helps to refine her skills and motivates her to persist in attending more auditions whenever a project comes up.

“If I didn’t get it, it just meant sometimes it’s not for me, and there are times when you find out who got the role, and then you understand why you were not given the role,” she further noted.

Reflecting on her career, Ama K. Abebrese revealed that, despite being in the creative industry for years, she has appeared in only about twenty films.

She expressed satisfaction with this, as most of the movies she has featured in have been impactful and well-received. Her focus, she highlighted, is on the quality of the films rather than the quantity.

Ama K. Abebrese known roles

Ama K. Abebrese is known for her roles in 'Beast of No Nation', for which she auditioned, as well as other award-winning local and international movies, including 'Sinking Sands', 'Double-Cross', and 'Azali, among others.