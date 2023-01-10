ADVERTISEMENT
Ama K Abebrese promises to also shoot movie at Jubilee House over the Meek Mill brouhaha

Selorm Tali

If you love movies with sets that are real then Ama K Abebrese is promising one you that will feature Ghana's Jubilee House, the seat of the presidency.

Ama K Abebrese

Thanks to Meek Mill and his controversial music video that was partly shot when he visited the presidency whilst he was in Ghana, Ama K Abebrese has also conceive the idea to take cameras into the security zone and she doesn't want to be stopped.

Sharing her thought on the video that has left many Ghanaians upset, the award winning filmmaker said she is going to ask permission to also shoot movie scenes at the office of the Presidency.

"I’m going to request to shoot scenes for my next movie at Jubilee House. I really hope that the Office of the President grants permission. Because if they don’t…..", she tweeted.

She added that "I will commend the Ghana Police PRO team. Anytime we need uniforms and other apparels and equipment for movie shoots, and follow due process, they have usually been accommodating to productions I’ve worked one".

Ama's comment come at the back of complaints by some Ghanaians over how Meek Mill was allowed to shoot a music at the Jubilee House. "Complete disrespect. I miss the good old Ghana," a tweep said in addition to similar tweets.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill has removed the video on his Instagram page and issued an apology.

"My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also," he tweeted.

He added that "to the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here".

According Meek Mill in his responses to the backlash, the authorities at the presidency had no idea the footage they obtained permission for was going to be used for a music video.

