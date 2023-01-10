Ama K Abebrese promises to also shoot movie at Jubilee House over the Meek Mill brouhaha

Sharing her thought on the video that has left many Ghanaians upset, the award winning filmmaker said she is going to ask permission to also shoot movie scenes at the office of the Presidency.

"I’m going to request to shoot scenes for my next movie at Jubilee House. I really hope that the Office of the President grants permission. Because if they don’t…..", she tweeted.

She added that "I will commend the Ghana Police PRO team. Anytime we need uniforms and other apparels and equipment for movie shoots, and follow due process, they have usually been accommodating to productions I’ve worked one".

Ama's comment come at the back of complaints by some Ghanaians over how Meek Mill was allowed to shoot a music at the Jubilee House. "Complete disrespect. I miss the good old Ghana," a tweep said in addition to similar tweets.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill has removed the video on his Instagram page and issued an apology.

"My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also," he tweeted.

He added that "to the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here".