Meek Mill breaks silence on controversial jubilee house video

"To the people of Ghana, no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make a connection is thru music and I wanted to do that by displaying art … I'm in my 30s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here"

"My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the office also!"

The artist on Sunday, January 8 in an Instagram reel shared a video of his new composition where he was seen in a video at Ghana's state house in the company of his colleagues jamming to his track.

This art by the rapper raised an uproar from a section of Ghanaians, describing the act as disrespectful to the honorable house.