Afua Asantewaa explains why she wants to attempt sing-a-thon record again (video)

Comparing her experience to that of presidential candidates who persist despite setbacks, she remains determined to continue until she achieves success.

Pulse Ghana

During an interview with GhOne TV, the aspiring sing-a-thon participant expressed that she has learned from her previous attempt and is committed to bringing honour to Ghana.

"I have been reflecting a lot, and I believe that the record attempts I undertook are similar to the Black Stars participating in a World Cup or a presidential candidate running for office. I have seen presidential candidates who have not won but continue to try. So, if I attempted the world record and was not successful, it doesn't mean I should give up.

"I believe that a lot has been learned. We only had two weeks to prepare for our attempt last year, December 2023. Now, we have several months ahead to prepare properly, achieve success, and continue to make Ghana proud. Even if we fail, let's still put Ghana on the map," she said.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon Pulse Ghana

Afua Asantewaa's First Sing-a-thon Attempt

On December 24, Asantewaa set out to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

She captured the attention of many in Ghana by singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes. Initially planning to finish on December 27, she decided, after consulting with her team, to sing continuously for five days.

The event, held at Akwaaba Village in Accra near the Kotoka International Airport, drew thousands of supporters eager to witness history.

Pulse Ghana

A long list of showbiz personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther, and OB Amponsah, also showed up to demonstrate their collective support.

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with people consistently applauding and encouraging her to continue her impressive endeavour.

Why Asantewaa was Disqualified

In response to an email from JoyFM's Kwame Dadzie inquiring about the disqualification, it was revealed that Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was unsuccessful due to guidelines regarding rest break timings not being followed.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement by the PR Executive for the Guinness World Records, Alina Polianskaya, it was clarified that these are standard rules that could not have been overlooked.

"Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans…We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," the statement read.

