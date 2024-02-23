ADVERTISEMENT
Afua Asantewaa sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful - GWR confirms

Dorcas Agambila

Afua Asantewaa, contender for the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon has been officially disqualified.

Afua Asantewaa

According to a tweet, on their social media page, GWR disclosed that Afua's attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful but hope she would attempt another record soon.

"Unfortunately Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans. The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts" GWR tweeted in response to a fan's question about Afua record.

Afua Asantewaa endured a five-day singing marathon that commenced at midnight on Sunday, December 24 and concluded at 7:00 am on December 29.

At the time of ending her record attempt on Friday morning, the young woman had sung for five days, six hours, and 55 minutes.

Afua Asantewaa sometime ago disclosed that she and her team decided to pay for the priority review after waiting for weeks and not receiving any official statement from Guinness World Record concerning her longest singing marathon attempt by an individual.

According to Afua, the fee for the priority review is $650 but there are other hidden charges – And because of this, she paid $750 in total.

This disqualification has come as a big blow to Ghanaians

