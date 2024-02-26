ADVERTISEMENT
I lost my GWR login details - Afua on why she didn't disclose sing-a-thon outcome

Dorcas Agambila

Afua Asantewaa, following the outcome of her sing-a-thon attempt, explained why she couldn't inform Ghanaians first about her unsuccessful bid to break the Guinness World Record.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Despite being unsuccessful in setting a new Guinness World Record, Asantewaa expressed pride in being the sole female globally to complete a sing-a-thon.

In an interview with an Accra based TV station, Afua revealed that she had lost access to her Guinness World Records logins, making it impossible for her to inform the public promptly.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Pulse Ghana

According to her, she does not have an official document to show since she has no access to her account.

On Friday, February 23, 2024, the Guinness World Records announced that Ghana's Afua Asantewaa failed to break the longest singing marathon she attempted in December 2023.

The GWR said this in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) adding that despite the setback they hope she makes another attempt.

Afua Asantewaa's Singathon
Afua Asantewaa's Singathon Pulse Ghana

“We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans…We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," they noted.

They added that the money Afua Asantewaa's team paid for a priority review has been refunded.

Afua Asantewaa in December 2023 took on the challenge to beat the existing record which stands at 105 hours set in 2012.

Asantewaa endured a five-day singing marathon which began at midnight on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and ended at 7:00 am on December 29, 2023.

At the time she ended her record attempt on Friday morning, the young woman had sung for five days, six hours and 55 minutes.

