Following my wife does not make me stupid; I’m being supportive - Afua's hubby

Dorcas Agambila

Mr. Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Afua Asantewaa, the renowned Ghanaian sing-a-thon world record contender, has emphatically dismissed any notion that he merely follows his wife around, affirming instead that he is unwaveringly supportive of her endeavors

Afua Asantewaa and her husband
Afua Asantewaa and her husband

According to him, he is just being supportive and following his wife does not make him stupid.

Mr Aduonum, has always shown his romantic side from the onset where he carries his wife's bag around while she walks around freely.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband
Afua Asantewaa and her husband Afua Asantewaa and her husband Pulse Ghana

This gesture has always not sat down well with most Ghanaians as according to these disappointed netizens, Afua Asantewaa shouldn’t have allowed her hubby to carry the bag while she was walking empty-handed.

However, in an interview with Emelia Brobbey, Afua Asantewaa's hubby said he following his wife does not make him stupid and that he is being supportive.

"We have been married for 8 years but have known each other 10years with 3 children.

People think i follow her around because of the Singathon but it has always been like that, we are great friends. Those who know us way before know this is how we roll. I think it is good to support your wife. I am always behind her because we(men)have to protect our wives."

One can recall that Mr. Kofi Owusu Aduonum gained attention for actively supporting his wife during her Guinness World Record singing attempt at the Akwaabaa village in December 2023.

The two got married sometime in 2017 and they have 3 children together.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

