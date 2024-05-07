Following my wife does not make me stupid; I’m being supportive - Afua's hubby

Mr Aduonum, has always shown his romantic side from the onset where he carries his wife's bag around while she walks around freely.

This gesture has always not sat down well with most Ghanaians as according to these disappointed netizens, Afua Asantewaa shouldn’t have allowed her hubby to carry the bag while she was walking empty-handed.

However, in an interview with Emelia Brobbey, Afua Asantewaa's hubby said he following his wife does not make him stupid and that he is being supportive.

"We have been married for 8 years but have known each other 10years with 3 children.

People think i follow her around because of the Singathon but it has always been like that, we are great friends. Those who know us way before know this is how we roll. I think it is good to support your wife. I am always behind her because we(men)have to protect our wives."

One can recall that Mr. Kofi Owusu Aduonum gained attention for actively supporting his wife during her Guinness World Record singing attempt at the Akwaabaa village in December 2023.

