Agradaa kneels for prayers from Church of Pentecost's former chairman Opoku Onyinah

Once a figure surrounded by controversy, Nana Agradaa has since undergone a profound transformation, dedicating her life to her faith and spiritual journey.

However, this moment has not been without its critics. Many have expressed their displeasure over Apostle Opoku Onyinah praying for Nana Agradaa.

According to some netizens, Apostle Opoku Onyinah shouldn’t have prayed for the former fetish priestess who suddenly became an evangelist overnight.

Nana Agradaa, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua, is no stranger to controversy. She is one of those evangelists who allege they have the power to perform miracles. Her past as a fetish priestess and spiritualist stands in stark contrast to her current life as a pastor.

Nana Agradaa gained fame through the practice of 'Sika Gari', a fetish ritual she advertised on television, claiming she could double money for business purposes.

She invited people to visit her shrine in Sowutuom, in the Ga-Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, promising instant riches through the help of a fetish called 'Sika Gari'.

Those who believed this to be a legitimate practice were later shocked when Nana Agradaa was labelled a fraudster and a cheat.