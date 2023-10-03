Agya Koo reaffirms support for NPP amidst backlash over campaign for Kennedy Agyapong

On another political expedition, Agya Koo has declared his support for Hon Kennedy Ayapong who is seeking to become the NPP flagbearer.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament is in the race with Vice President Bawumia, former Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Among all the candidates, Agya Koo has declared his support for Kennedy Agyapong. The versatile also composed a campaign song for the Assin Central MP and has been touring the country with him to campaign.