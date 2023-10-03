The legendary Ghanaian actor publicly campaigned for H.E Nana Addo, the sitting President of Ghana, in the previous general elections.
Agya Koo reaffirms support for NPP amidst backlash over campaign for Kennedy Agyapong
Agya Koo is making it to known his critics that he still going to the NPP in the 2024 elections despite the criticisms.
On another political expedition, Agya Koo has declared his support for Hon Kennedy Ayapong who is seeking to become the NPP flagbearer.
The Assin Central Member of Parliament is in the race with Vice President Bawumia, former Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.
Among all the candidates, Agya Koo has declared his support for Kennedy Agyapong. The versatile also composed a campaign song for the Assin Central MP and has been touring the country with him to campaign.
Defending his decision amidst backlash, Agya Koo via his X account said " I supported Nana Akuffo Addo because of free education and I will support NPP in the next election. You can decide not to side with me I’m okay !!!!".
