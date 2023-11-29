Speaking on Ezra FM, a Kumasi-based radio station, the renowned actor expressed his belief that sidelining him significantly impacted the industry, asserting that he remains the most marketable Ghanaian actor.
Collapse of Kumawood was never the emergence of CDs, they sabotaged me – Agya Koo
Veteran Ghanaian actor, Agya Koo, attributes the decline of the Kumawood movie industry to his exclusion from roles during a particular period.
“They sidelined me, and now they blame the emergence of CDs for the collapse of the industry, which is not true. But they will not accept this fact,” Agya Koo lamented.
Agya Koo reminisced about the once vibrant Kumawood industry, noting that his name was synonymous with Ghanaian cinema, especially among the Ghanaian diaspora, notably in the USA
He emphasised that, inquiries about Ghanaian movies would invariably include a key question: “Is Agya Koo part of the cast?” This, according to him, was evidence of his unmatched marketability and influence at the time until he was sidelined.
“Though I was not the only one acting at the time, any time people wanted to watch Ghanaian movies, they mentioned the name Agya Koo. Why didn’t they ask for someone else’s name?” he stated.
Prior to the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential elections early on this month, Agya Koo dropped a new song to support Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential bid.
Agya Koo has not hidden his support for the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and was quite vocal about the business man’s capabilities to govern the country after his loss.
