A few weeks ago, a statement by the revered man of God during a sermon that Nogokpo is the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region sparked a controversy.
'You make a mistake if you curse me' - Archbishop Agyinasare speaks on Nogokpo impasse
Archbishop Agyinasare has once again reacted to his impasse with Nogokpo. In a sermon going viral, he warned that God will not spare anyone who makes the mistake to curse a man of God.
The traditional leaders of the area in the Ketu South constituency of the Volta Region gave the Archbishop a 14-day ultimatum to appear before them for talks or risk the wrath of their gods.
The ultimatum has elapsed without the man of God appearing before the Nogokpo traditionalists. Addressing the impasse in a new video that has been shared by Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official, Agyinasare said 'you make a mistake if you curse me' in a sermon about Abraham.
"Can you imagine in Ghana, for three weeks, all the problems we have, they were discussing Archbishop Agyinasare. For three weeks anytime you went on social media, its Archbishop Agyinasare, Archbishop Agyinasare, Archbishop Agyinasare," he said.
"The blessing of Abraham, I will make your name great so that you can be a blessing ... and I will bless anybody that blesses you, and curse anyone that curses you. So once I become a christian, you make a mistake if you curse me," he said.
