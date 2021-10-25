Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Akrobeto has gained international recognition for his humorous sports and current affairs presentation.

His reaction has been shared by Troll Football – a popular British community-driven archive of the best football trolls, memes, images, GIFs, vines, GFYs, highlights, goals and skills shared by the users.

Akrobeto in the video went viral, thanks to Troll Football, barely uttered a word amidst laughter after only mentioning Manchester United.

Troll football, with over 1.5 million followers on Twitter alone, made a tweet about Akrobeto’s reading of results of matches.

“He's back with the result of Man Utd vs Liverpool game.”

The comments from readers sum it all.

Twitter user 'spartacus' wrote: “Always funny to me.” Another user 'AsareJnr' said: “...this man go International oh, Borrusia Dortmund all dey feature him”. “This man don burst my head,” 'guzman' added.

This is not the first time Akrobeto is being on other platforms abroad.

Last Saturday, he went viral after German club Borussia Dortmund used a funny video of him to announce its next fixtures for the upcoming Bundesliga.

In November last year, he was featured on Spanish TV for mispronouncing the names of football musicians in one of his reactions on “Real News”.

Chelsea FC captain Azpilicueta retweeted the video with a link showing how his name should be pronounced, a move that got Akrobeto the feature on El Chiringuito TV.