RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akuapem Poloo should have been jailed for one year - Kennedy Agyapong (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Kennedy Agyapong has objected to claims that Akuapem Poloo's sentence is too harsh so she must be freed.

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Pulse Ghana

According to the Assin Central MP, the actress should have even gotten a year of jail time. He was reacting to those drawing politicians into the matter. "People easily criticize politicians but they don't want us to criticize any other profession", the MP said.

Recommended articles

"It should serve as a deterrent, you're naked on social media, she is cheap. You can bathe with your child that's fine but to bring it to social media and you say what? There are copy cats who follow this so it should serve as a deterrent", Kennedy Agyapong added.

Akuapem Poloo and her son
Akuapem Poloo and her son Akuapem Poloo and her son Pulse Ghana

He continued that "I don't have a problem if you are a celebrity but they should be some decorum. The most annoying part is that her child is not a girl in this situation and you got a problem they gave her 90 days, she should have been given 1 year".

According to the outspoken affluent politician in the video below, the mentality some Ghanaians are expressing over the sentence is the reason why Ghana is not developing.

Following the actress' imprisonment, her lawyer, Andrew Kudzo Vortia, has disclosed that Akuapem Poloo's son is now living under his care.

The lawyer for the jailed socialite, on Monday, filed a notice of appeal and application for bail against the actress’ custodial sentence at the same time.

Accordingly, the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court will, on April 21, will rule on an application for bail pending appeal filed by lawyers of Akuapem Poloo.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]