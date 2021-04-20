Akuapem Poloo should have been jailed for one year - Kennedy Agyapong (WATCH)

"It should serve as a deterrent, you're naked on social media, she is cheap. You can bathe with your child that's fine but to bring it to social media and you say what? There are copy cats who follow this so it should serve as a deterrent", Kennedy Agyapong added.

Akuapem Poloo and her son Pulse Ghana

He continued that "I don't have a problem if you are a celebrity but they should be some decorum. The most annoying part is that her child is not a girl in this situation and you got a problem they gave her 90 days, she should have been given 1 year".

According to the outspoken affluent politician in the video below, the mentality some Ghanaians are expressing over the sentence is the reason why Ghana is not developing.

Following the actress' imprisonment, her lawyer, Andrew Kudzo Vortia, has disclosed that Akuapem Poloo's son is now living under his care.

The lawyer for the jailed socialite, on Monday, filed a notice of appeal and application for bail against the actress’ custodial sentence at the same time.