Over 29,000 people sign petition begging Nana Addo to free Akuapem Poloo

The statement reads, "over the last week and images resurfaced of the artist from the artist Akuamep Poloo and her six-year-old son".

"The image is one of creative license and is not a criminal matter We the creative industry of Ghana are appalled at the judicial system’s decision to jail Miss Paloo," the petition stated.

It continued that "we are calling on the president of the 4th Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pardon this young single mother who can be blamed for perhaps poor judgement but in no shape or form deserves incarceration".

Checks by pulse.com.gh show that, in the screenshot below, this morning, 19th April 2021, over 28,000 people out of a target of 35,000, have signed the petition online begging Nana Addo to the Ghanaian actress.

Some of the Ghanaian socialites promoting the campaign include Reggie Rockstone, Fella Makafui, Da Hammer, DKB among others.

However, there hasn't been any communication from the Presidency yet about this campaign. It is therefore unclear if the President will respond to it or not.