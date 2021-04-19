RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Over 29,000 people sign petition begging Nana Addo to free Akuapem Poloo

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Petition begging Nana Addo to use his executive order to free Akuapem Poloo has gathered over 28,000 signatures.

Akuapem Poloo and Nana Addo

Pulse Ghana

The petition on Change.org, a popular petition website used to solicit support for campaigns, has been created under the name Ghana's Creative Industry with some Ghanaian celebrities and socialites sharing the links for their fans to sign it online.

Recommended articles

The statement reads, "over the last week and images resurfaced of the artist from the artist Akuamep Poloo and her six-year-old son".

"The image is one of creative license and is not a criminal matter We the creative industry of Ghana are appalled at the judicial system’s decision to jail Miss Paloo," the petition stated.

It continued that "we are calling on the president of the 4th Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pardon this young single mother who can be blamed for perhaps poor judgement but in no shape or form deserves incarceration".

Nana Addo
Nana Addo Pulse Ghana

Checks by pulse.com.gh show that, in the screenshot below, this morning, 19th April 2021, over 28,000 people out of a target of 35,000, have signed the petition online begging Nana Addo to the Ghanaian actress.

Free Akuapem Poloo campaign
Free Akuapem Poloo campaign Free Akuapem Poloo campaign Pulse Ghana

Some of the Ghanaian socialites promoting the campaign include Reggie Rockstone, Fella Makafui, Da Hammer, DKB among others.

However, there hasn't been any communication from the Presidency yet about this campaign. It is therefore unclear if the President will respond to it or not.

Akuapem Poloo is currently serving a day 90-day jail time after she pleaded guilty to charges after she posted a nude photo with 7-year old son.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]