Akuapem Poloo's mother weeps on radio over daughter's conviction (WATCH)

Akuapem Poloo's sentence would be pronounced tomorrow because the court has ordered for a pregnancy test as a requirement by law, to be sure of her state as a woman before sentencing her.

Asked what message she has for the presiding judge, Ms Christiana Cann, sitting on the case, she said "I kneeling in the name of God to beg her because daughter has also already apologized for her conduct".

Tearfully speaking on Okay FM, she continued that " she should forgive her, she should look at my daughter's son too and look at God and forgive Akuapem Poloo and God will bless her".