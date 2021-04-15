RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akuapem Poloo's mother weeps on radio over daughter's conviction (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Mother of actress Akuapem Poloo couldn't hold herself whilst speaking about her daughter's conviction.

The convicted Ghanaian actress is currently in police custody after she pleaded guilty to the charge of publishing obscene material and two counts of domestic violence during her trial at an Accra Circuit yesterday.

Akuapem Poloo's sentence would be pronounced tomorrow because the court has ordered for a pregnancy test as a requirement by law, to be sure of her state as a woman before sentencing her.

Asked what message she has for the presiding judge, Ms Christiana Cann, sitting on the case, she said "I kneeling in the name of God to beg her because daughter has also already apologized for her conduct".

Tearfully speaking on Okay FM, she continued that " she should forgive her, she should look at my daughter's son too and look at God and forgive Akuapem Poloo and God will bless her".

The Ghanaian actress is likely to be handed a jail time, community service or fine based on the presiding Judge's discretion. Listen to her mother's plea to the Judge in the video below.

