Highlife legend Kwadwo Akwaboah dead

Kwadwo Akwaboah is known for his popular song “Awerekyekyere” singer which he recently remade with his son, Akwaboah Jnr .

The remake of the song which was accompanied by a beautifully recorded studio performance caught the attention of many and got massive airplay.

Akwaboah Snr. was also a master keyboardist who played for tons of local and international bands.

Prior to his demise, the legend had lost both eyesight, and even in such circumstances, he still played musical instruments in a couple of videos spotted on social media.

The cause of his death is yet to be known.

