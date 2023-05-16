ADVERTISEMENT
Highlife legend Kwadwo Akwaboah dead

Dorcas Agambila

Award-winning Ghanaian highlife singer, Akwaboah Jnr, has lost his dad, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr.

Akwaboah Snr
Akwaboah Snr

The singer shared the news via his Instagram on Tuesday, May 16 with the caption “RIP Daddy”.

Kwadwo Akwaboah is known for his popular song “Awerekyekyere” singer which he recently remade with his son, Akwaboah Jnr .

The remake of the song which was accompanied by a beautifully recorded studio performance caught the attention of many and got massive airplay.

Akwaboah Snr. was also a master keyboardist who played for tons of local and international bands.

Prior to his demise, the legend had lost both eyesight, and even in such circumstances, he still played musical instruments in a couple of videos spotted on social media.

The cause of his death is yet to be known.

His father, Kwabena Akwaboah thus Akwaboah’s grandfather was a revered highlife musician, teacher and mentor to many of Ghana’s great musicians.

