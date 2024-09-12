All you need to know about the former musician who is Alan Kyerematen's running mate

Kwame Owusu Danso, also known as E-Nice in music circles, is a lawyer, broadcaster, and former member of the music group Echo. He previously worked with Pan African TV.

E-Nice Pulse Ghana

His Life as a Musician

As a musician, Kwame, known as E-Nice, was part of the Afropop duo Echo, which won the 2008 Ghana edition of the Nescafé African Revelation competition.

The group triumphed over competitors Too Natural and 3AM at an event held at KawuKudi Park in Accra. Echo was mentored by Wutah, who had won the same competition in 2005.

Echo, consisting of Kwame and Charles Yeboah Danso, was among the few Ghanaian acts to have a presence on the Channel O radio countdown.

Representing Ghana in the West African finals of the Nescafé African Revelation competition, the group took home a GH₵200 prize package, which included funding for an eight-track album, two music videos, and accommodation in a three-bedroom house for one year.

Echo went on to sign a two-year deal with the UK-based label Boy Entertainment Leo, celebrating the achievement at a ceremony held at Wangara Hotel in Labone.

Alan Cash Pulse Ghana

The group had notable hits such as Gologolo and Shikome.