Kwabena Kwabena duped of NPP campaign money, manager Ashis reveals

Ashis explained that after Kwabena Kwabena composed a campaign song for the NPP in 2016, he believed he was doing it as a free contribution. However, the party’s executives thought they had paid for the song through intermediaries.

"Some people charged on his head. Some of his friends led him to meet the party leadership charged on his behalf. So, the party knows that they’ve given Kwabena something through somebody. Where’s the money? He never got the money," Ashis disclosed during an interview with Joy Prime.

When Kwabena Kwabena later inquired about the payment, the party informed him that the funds had already been disbursed and even showed documentation to support their claim.

Kwabena Kwabena first showed support for Akufo-Addo in 2008 with his song "Number One," which became a key campaign anthem for the NPP. He continued this support through the 2012 and 2016 elections.

Ashis strongly advised musicians to handle financial transactions directly with political parties when composing campaign songs. This, he stressed, would ensure transparency and avoid similar issues.

He also encouraged artists involved in creating music for political campaigns to approach the arrangements as business deals, ensuring they are compensated appropriately and transparently.

In previous interviews, Nana Poku Ashis also detailed that while Kwabena Kwabena initially faced little impact from his 2008 NPP endorsement, he encountered challenges after the party’s loss in 2012, including backlash from fans and declining show attendance.