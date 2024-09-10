Mark Okraku-Mantey's statement about me is unfortunate - Kwabena Kwabena

Okraku-Mantey argued in August 2024 that Kwabena Kwabena’s career flourished following his endorsement of the NPP, citing the singer’s increased popularity after releasing the song "NPP Wo Soro."

Mark Okraku Mantey Pulse Ghana

However, during an interview with Okay FM on September 9, 2024, Kwabena Kwabena dismissed these comments, describing them as "unfortunate." He recalled being a famous artist well before his political endorsements, referencing his 2005 hit song "Aso," which had already propelled him to fame both in Ghana and internationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwabena Kwabena's manager, Nana Poku Ashis, also spoke out, explaining that while the singer initially faced little impact from his 2008 NPP endorsement, he encountered challenges after the party’s loss in 2012, including backlash from fans and declining show attendance.

Despite these setbacks, Ashis emphasised that Kwabena Kwabena's growth was due to his own hard work and not any direct support from the NPP, even after they won the 2016 elections.