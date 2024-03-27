Angry Akuapem Poloo smashes windscreen of Musician's Benz during fight (VIDEO)

The footage captures the two quarrelling over a Benz parked at a house. "Theo, you are not going!" she screams before grabbing a metal object to smash the car's windscreen. Shortly after, some tenants intervene to restrain Poloo from causing further damage

There has never been any known relationship between the musician and the actress, hence, the video comes as a shock to many. Accordingly, some fans have since been doubting the occurrence in the video.

"Make she take hit the sunroof or headlight that one we wil know is not mind games cos the screen she break no dey reach 25k," an Instagramer said with another adding that "When you don’t have content or you became a celebrity with no talent you resort to clout chasing just to trend."

