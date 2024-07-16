RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Animals will chew me’ - Outrage as Ghanaian abroad tells why she can’t go to Ghana

Dorcas Agambila

Popular TikToker Jennifer Lomotey has disclosed in an interview with ZionFelix that she will never travel to Ghana because mosquitoes will bite her.

Speaking in the interview, the TikTok star stated that she loves her body so much she won’t travel to Ghana to subject herself to the mercy of mosquitoes. She continued that, aside from bites from mosquitoes, she also fears the stray dogs in Ghana.

According to the TikToker, she was born and raised in Italy and only moved to the UK a few years ago.

Her unpopular opinion about Ghana caught the attention of numerous netizens who shared their thoughts on her remarks.

Nana Koranteng said: "I want to talk paaa but the Christ in me is preventing me from talking."

Certified Officer ‍wrote: "She don’t even have that Abrokyire look mpo."

Scorpio King noted: "Abrokyire mpo na wanim sɛ 39 years no mtcheeeew."

Eric Nyanteh remarked: "Even celebrities like Stevie Wonder are flocking to Ghana for citizenship."

Jake added: "Like joke like joke this girl is insulting all of us oooo, she’s trying to say all of us be mmoa ooo 'cus how can she say when she comes here ɛmoa bɛwie no."

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

