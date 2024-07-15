3 perish in gory accident in Accra shortly after 'Asa bone' video in speeding car

In a heartbreaking video, some of the individuals involved in the accident were first seen jamming to Dope Nation's "Zormizor (Asabone)" monster hit track whilst in a speeding red Toyota car.
What appears to be over-excitement and believed recklessness has ended the lives of three young Ghanaians in Accra.
"Continue snapping the video like that," the driver said to one of his friends in the moving vehicle before parking later to dance to the song. Unfortunately, later that night, the same car with some of the occupants was involved in a gory accident.
According to reports, the accident happened at night on the 37 to Burma Camp road. The accident is said to have claimed the lives of three individuals: a young man identified as Wiz and two girls named Bella and Mary, who died on the spot.
"He died with his girlfriend and one of the girlfriend's friends. Somebody wey dey build him, he lost his son two months ago and he joined him. Herh, life," a social media user who happens to know the victims said.
A young man who was found breathing yet with a broken leg in the mangled car is said to have survived but is in critical condition at the Bank Hospital.
An eyewitness of the accident who gave an account of what happened said, "I witnessed this yesterday... he missed the roundabout beneath the overhead... he lost control and the car somersaulted. Ooo hmmm."
The sad news, which occurred on Saturday night, 13 July 2024, has been trending on Ghanaian social media platforms, with netizens sharing their thoughts on the accident. Watch the video below for more details.