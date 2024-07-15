RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sarkodie, Lydia Forson want man arrested for bragging about sex with minor

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian celebrities Lydia Forson and Sarkodie and netizens have called for the arrest of a Ghanaian man who comfortably shared his ‘ordeal’ with a 14-year-old girl on live radio.

A video shared on X by user @eddie_wrt shows the unnamed man in a radio studio making a submission on karma and how he has had his fair share of it due to his previous bad deeds.

To authenticate his experience, he began narrating how he found himself on the wrong side of the law with a 14-year-old primary school student.

“I had sex with one 14-year-old a few years ago. Her father is a wealthy man in Dormaa Ahenkro.” he started.

“No, let me share my experience!” he said, responding to seeming signals from other panellists, to discontinue the narration of this story.

“I slept with her so much… She was very voluptuous. I had sex with her multiple times from when she was in class 6 until she completed Kumasi SHS. Oh Kwame, sinning is not good,” he reflected.

Explaining how this story relates to the conversation of karma they were having, the man proceeded to say, “Now after my daughter also got to that level, I noticed one teacher had also started engaging her inappropriately, and so I complained about it to my wife, and then she reminded me of my past sin with the other girl.”

“She asked what age the girl was when I had sex with her, and then I said she was about 14–15 years old. Then she asked me how I got hold of her. I said it was through extra classes and by the time I knew it, I had broken her virginity. And then my wife responded, do you know God has paid you back? I thought about it and told her she was right. The law of natural karma. It hurt me,” he mentioned.

Many have called for his arrest, and this includes, Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson and super rapper Sarkodie.

Reacting to the video, Lydia said "If I speak on this video now, you will say I hate men. You will ignore that this man openly bragged about sleeping with a 14 year old on air. You will instead focus on my outrage; or make it the 14 year olds fault for allowing this. Ok."

Landlord Sarkodie also supported her claims while advocating for the arrest of the man.

"I sense no hate here he should not be walking around freely" he added.

The video has since gone viral and many are calling for the arrest of the man to serve as a deterrent to others.

