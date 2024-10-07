ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

Dorcas Agambila

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has expressed confidence in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) chances of winning the 2024 general elections, despite prophecies suggesting otherwise.

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah
'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

She specifically addressed recent claims by some men of God, including Rev. Owusu-Bempah, who has prophesied victory for NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

Recommended articles

Referencing a biblical account, Diana Asamoah cited the story of King Hezekiah, who was warned by Prophet Isaiah of his impending death but changed his fate through prayer. She believes a similar outcome is possible for the NPP.

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at an NPP campaign rally in the Ashanti Region on October 5, 2024, she emphasised that the government’s achievements, such as the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, will contribute to their victory.

"2 Kings 2:1-7 tells us about how Isaiah prophesied to Hezekiah that he would die. Hezekiah cried out to the Lord to reverse it based on his service to God, and it was reversed; the Lord added 15 more years to his life. So the NPP government, including Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and NAPO, will not accept defeat based on our good works like the Free SHS. Any doom prophecy against us will not stand; we will win the 2024 general elections," she declared in Twi.

Her statements come in the wake of Rev. Owusu-Bempah laying hands on Mahama and praying for him during an NDC meeting with the clergy on October 1, 2024. During this prayer, the prophet claimed that Mahama’s kind heart would earn him God’s favour, allowing him to return to the presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This prophecy has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens questioning why Owusu-Bempah, known for his affiliation with the NPP, would make such a statement.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Reggie Zippy announces divorce

Edith Ward: Ex-wife of Reggie Zippy calls him out in explosive interview (WATCH)

Shatta Wale reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his album

Shatta Wale reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his album

Sister Derby and Medikal

Medikal and Fella rubbing their affair in my face was painful - Sister Derby

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog

Renovate Nsawam Prisons for yourselves – Bullgod warns Nana Addo and appointees