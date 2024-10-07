'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

Referencing a biblical account, Diana Asamoah cited the story of King Hezekiah, who was warned by Prophet Isaiah of his impending death but changed his fate through prayer. She believes a similar outcome is possible for the NPP.

Speaking at an NPP campaign rally in the Ashanti Region on October 5, 2024, she emphasised that the government’s achievements, such as the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, will contribute to their victory.

"2 Kings 2:1-7 tells us about how Isaiah prophesied to Hezekiah that he would die. Hezekiah cried out to the Lord to reverse it based on his service to God, and it was reversed; the Lord added 15 more years to his life. So the NPP government, including Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and NAPO, will not accept defeat based on our good works like the Free SHS. Any doom prophecy against us will not stand; we will win the 2024 general elections," she declared in Twi.

Background

Her statements come in the wake of Rev. Owusu-Bempah laying hands on Mahama and praying for him during an NDC meeting with the clergy on October 1, 2024. During this prayer, the prophet claimed that Mahama’s kind heart would earn him God’s favour, allowing him to return to the presidency.

