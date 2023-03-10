Archipalago says he helped Shatta Wale, Medikal to build their careers, nurtured Ghanaian bloggers

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Archipalago claimed he started the TikTok and social media skits long ago

He responded that he gave birth to all bloggers and other celebrities like Asantewaa, Dr. Likee, and many other stars who became famous through social media when asked what positive thing he had accomplished for the industry because he is well known to have a very bad reputation in the field.

But when he did, people trash-talked him and called his craft irrelevant. However, others came after a while to benefit from the foundation he laid down a few years later.

He added that he was presented with Medikal as someone he should help, and he did. He claimed he helped Medikal build his brand and reach the heights he has attained currently.

Archipalago added that Shatta Wale is one of the big names he has helped in the music and entertainment industry. ''My name was in Shatta Wale's song. I helped him promote the song when he was about to release it,'' he bragged.

Netizens have since been reacting to Archipalago's interview with Zionfelix, while others agree with him that he was indeed the one who birthed all those platforms, some did not agree with him.

Palago Mufasa, also Known as Archipalago is a Ghanaian base in the United State of America who is Social media commentator and musician.