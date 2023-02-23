Ask the witches and wizards; Sonnie Badu insists eating pork is demonic

“Once the demons discover that you have eaten something unclean, your spirit automatically gets subdued. Once you go to bed, they come, because you gave them access.” He claimed.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, Rev Sonnie Badu asked his critics to ask the witches and wizards about his claim. “You can ask all witches and wizards”, he challenged the host.

According to the man of God, the scripture explanation that pork is clean only works for people who are pure.

“And all of us are not pure therefore the witches get the chance of trapping us, and what gives them the opportunity to destroy us is food and what food is it? It is pork. You can ask all witchcraft” he emphasised.

However, Dr Sonnie Badu adds that people who dispute his teachings can go ahead and eat pork if they want to. “Please you can eat everything you wish to”, he said.

Shades his critics, he continued that “they sit down and quote the scripture that Jesus Christ said he has sanctified all things, therefore, they can eat of it but are you clean? Do you qualify to even say that?”

Kwame Sefa Kayi Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Ghanaian media personality Kwami Sefa Kayi has disagreed with recent claims made by Rockhill Chapel leader Reverend Sonnie Badu against the consumption of pork.

According to him, he would probably be the warehouse of demons if it were to be true that eating pork causes a person to be possessed demonically.