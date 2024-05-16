Autopsy on Mohbad fails to reveal cause of death; Pathologist explains why

"According to the pathologist, the cause of death cannot be determined because by the time they conducted the test, the body had decomposed, and they can't determine the cause of death," Shittu stated.

Pulse Nigeria

Additionally, the pathologist indicated that Mohbad's death might have been linked to a reaction from certain medications administered before his passing, although it could not be confirmed if the medications were directly responsible for the death.

The inquest into Mohbad's death has been postponed until June 11th to allow further questioning of the forensic expert.

Background details provided by Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos Police, highlighted that Mohbad's body was exhumed for autopsy on September 21, 2023, under suspicious circumstances. The ongoing investigation also led to the detention of a nurse suspected of administering potentially lethal medication to Mohbad.

The police have formed a 19-member panel to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death, which occurred on September 12, 2023.

This comprehensive probe includes exhumation, autopsy, site inspections, medical evaluations, and the collection of statements from suspects and witnesses, aiming to be completed within two weeks.